Almazbek Atambayev signs law on protection from family violence

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev signed a law on protection from family violence. The Executive Director of the Association of Crisis Centers Tolkun Tulekova informed 24.kg news agency.

Information was confirmed in the Presidential Administration.

Recall, this bill was sent to the President for signing on March 31.

In accordance with it, protection orders will be issued for protection against family violence.

The law also provides an opportunity, upon a court decision, to make the perpetrator of family violence leave the place of residence, regardless of housing ownership.
