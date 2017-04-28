12:48
+13
USD 67.24
EUR 73.35
RUB 1.18
English

State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan switches to enhanced operation level

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan will switch to an enhanced operation level on May 1. Its press office reported.

According to it, increased operation level is being introduced to ensure public safety, respect for the rule of law, to prevent emergencies and maintain a stable operational situation in the divisions of SPS during the preparation and holding of the May holidays.

As noted, special attention in this period is paid to the strengthening of the pass control at the checkpoints in the institutions of the State Penitentiary Service.

Enhanced operation level will last until May 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/50778/
views: 58
Print
Popular
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25 Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25
List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved