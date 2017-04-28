State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan switches to enhanced operation level

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan will switch to an enhanced operation level on May 1. Its press office reported.

According to it, increased operation level is being introduced to ensure public safety, respect for the rule of law, to prevent emergencies and maintain a stable operational situation in the divisions of SPS during the preparation and holding of the May holidays.

As noted, special attention in this period is paid to the strengthening of the pass control at the checkpoints in the institutions of the State Penitentiary Service.

Enhanced operation level will last until May 10.