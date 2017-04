Development of other energy sources will reduce the need for gas and petroleum products. This was announced today by the Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliev at the round table « Kyrgyzstan : Resources of the Future».

According to him, being located on a small territory, Kyrgyzstan has a sufficient number of natural resources. Only gold reserves amount to 586 tons, coal — to 1.5 billion tons. However, in order to develop industry, it is necessary to introduce new energy capacities. This will reduce the deficit in the heating season and will help to start exporting electricity.