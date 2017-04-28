Dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan approaches 68 soms

The dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan regains its position after two-week fall and approaches 68 som mark. For a day, the US currency has risen in price by other 30 tyiyns.

Since the beginning of the week, the US currency has risen in price by 80 tyiyn. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 67.3–67.5, and sell — for 67.7–67.8 soms. Nominal rate is 67, 2425 soms (growth for a day — 0.16 percent).