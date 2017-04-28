School with Chinese study to open in Bishkek in new school year

A school located in Dzhal micro district of the capital will accept first students in new school year. Press service of the Bishkek mayor’s office reported.
According to it, the average general education school is built at the expanse of the funds of a Chinese grant of 546 million soms, 7 million soms of which were allocated from the city budget.
The design capacity of the educational institution is 660 seats.
«The building of the school consists of three two-storey and one three-storey blocks. The total area of the building is