School with Chinese study to open in Bishkek in new school year

A school located in Dzhal micro district of the capital will accept first students in new school year. Press service of the Bishkek mayor’s office reported.

According to it, the average general education school is built at the expanse of the funds of a Chinese grant of 546 million soms, 7 million soms of which were allocated from the city budget.

The design capacity of the educational institution is 660 seats.

«The building of the school consists of three two-storey and one three-storey blocks. The total area of ​​the building is 6,000 square meters . The school has an assembly hall for 200 seats, a sports hall with an area of ​​751 square meters, two computer rooms, a dining room and modern classes. A football field is provided for outdoor activities.