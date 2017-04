Parliament recognized the report of the Prime Minister on the activities of the government of Kyrgyzstan in 2016 satisfactory.

According to the voting results, 98 deputies voted «for», 9 — «against».

The report was heard the day before since 9.30 am. Some deputies noted positive changes in the work of the Cabinet. At the same time, the leader of Onuguu-Progress faction Bakyt Torobayev said: «The current policy of the government is the policy of extinguishing a fire.»