School student commits suicide in Bishkek

A student of the 11th grade hanged himself in Rabochiy Gorodok in Bishkek today, on April 27. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the student’s parents divorced this week, and he hanged himself because of it.

In 2016, 95 cases of suicide among minors (39 among girls and 56 — among boys) were registered in the republic.

Since January 1 to February 7, 2017, 18 facts of suicide were registered. They were 13 boys and 5 girls. Five suicides were committed because of quarrel with parents, two — due to illness, seven — because of unrequited love, two minors did not live with their parents.