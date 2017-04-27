Kyrgyzstan plans to hold competition for Kara-Keche by end of year

The Parliament is interested in the fate of Kara-Keche deposit.

«We announced a competition. But what scares investors? The issue of building a railway. We will hire a special consulting company. Until the end of the year, we will try to hold a competition," Duishenbek Zilaliev, head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Mineral Resources, said.

Earlier it was reported that the government of Kyrgyzstan decided to attract a consulting company to prepare and hold the competition. The State Committee is ready to pay 76,357,930 soms.

One has already tried to sell the field, but no one applied for the competition. The project is estimated at $ 2.5 billion.