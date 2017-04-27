Actors of Kyrgyz theater to take part in international festival

Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev will perform at the International Festival of Chamber and Mono Performances LUDI. Staff of the theatre informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Kyrgyz actors will show the play «Esimde» (I remember) based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s story «Mother’s field." Mono version of the performance was made especially for the festival.

The role of Tolgonay was performed by the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulaiym Kanimetova.

The International Theater Festival of Chamber and Mono Performances LUDI is held in the city of Orel since 2010. Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Bulgaria, and the United States will be for the first time represented at the festival in 2017. Director of the festival is Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Mikhailov.

In 2017, the festival will be held on June 7–13.