Ata Meken deputies demand from court to seize property of Almaz Usenov

Ata Meken deputies Almambet Shykmatatov, Aida Salyanova and the Socialists' leader Omurbek Tekebayev demand from the city court to seize the property of the head of the press service of President Almaz Usenov and the head of the State National Security Committee (GKNB) Abdil Segizbayev. Lawyer of Ata Meken Kanatbek Aziz told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the people’s deputies filed a complaint to the Bishkek City Court, demanding the arrest of property and accounts of the defendants. «They thought it would be fair. After all, the property of Taalaigul Toktakunova, Naryn Aiyp, Azattyk and Zanoza.kg accounts were arrested because of the claims," Kanatbek Aziz said.

Omurbek Tekebayev demands to collect 60 million soms from Abdil Segizbayev and the head of the information policy department of President Almaz Usenov for the dissemination of incorrect information and libel.
