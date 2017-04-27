"Agitbrigada" again leaves for places of military glory of compatriots

«What kind of land can be more sacred than the one where the blood of our ancestors was shed?» Director of «Agitbrigada» NGO Kerim Shatmanov said at a press conference in 24.kg news agency, dedicated to the new stage of the NGO work.

«Agitbrigada» once again leaves to go along the way of the soldiers-liberators during the Great Patriotic War.

Recall, the start of the first stage was on May 14, 2016 in Karakol, in the homeland of the Hero of the Soviet Union Jumash Asanaliev. During the second stage on June 22 (the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War), «Agitbrigada» members took part in the meeting-requiem in Vitebsk region of Belarus , near the place of death and burial of our fellow countryman. Then a small creative team consisted of honored artists of Kyrgyzstan Ernis Asanaliev, Elnura Samarbekova, Marat Ibraimov and a schoolgirl — countrywoman of the hero.

From the place of the death of Jumash Asanaliev in the Vitebsk region under the flag of Kyrgyzstan , they reached Berlin , fulfilling their duty to their ancestors. On the way, they conquered the hearts of many people by their talent and helped to strengthen the positive image of our homeland.

Kerim Shatmanov recalled that during the war years 363,000 of our compatriots were called to defend the homeland from Kyrgyzstan . More than 130,000 of them remained lying on the battlefields.

To go to those holy places, to bow and read prayers at the place of their burial — this is, in fact, our pilgrimage and our hajj. Kerim Shatmanov

He added that in 2017 «Agitbrigada» will consist of 17 people aged from 11 to 61 years.

«We are engaged in patriotic work with pleasure, because it is needed not so much by the elder as by the younger generation, who must understand the feelings with which the ancestors left for the war," Kerim Shatmanov said.

The NGO presented a film about the path that the «Agitbrigada» made to the places of military glory of our compatriots.