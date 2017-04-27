Singapore family celebrates birthday raising money for needy kinds in Bishkek

Singapore family celebrated birthday of their son by raising money for children’s rehabilitation center in Bishkek. The head of the family Nisar Keshvani said.

When Sahil Keshvani and his parents discovered there toddlers needing support in Bishkek, they wanted to help. Together with family, friends and well-wishers, they raised more than 130,000 Kyrgyz soms.

«When you have a toddler, you attend many parties. We asked ourselves, how can we make Sahil’s third birthday meaningful?» said Sahil’s mother, Malathi. «Sharing this occasion with those less fortunate was a privilege.»

«We hope this will inspire the imagination of others to contribute to those in need," said Sahil’s father, Nisar.