Prime Minister reports on crime reduction in Kyrgyzstan

In 2016, at least 27, 481 crimes were registered on the territory of the republic, which is 5.5% less than in 2015. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov presented such data today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, ensuring public safety is one of the priorities of the government.

«The reform of the law enforcement system began. In order to eliminate duplicative functions, the State Service for Drug Control has been abolished. Six services have been formed, including countering extremism and illegal migration services. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are prohibited from inspecting the activities of business entities," the head of the Cabinet informed.