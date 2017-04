There will be no problems with CASA-1000 project, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in parliament today.

«We will provide electricity only in the summer, not in winter. There will be enough power. There will be an investor for Kambarata HPP-1 soon," the head of the Cabinet said.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan would start the construction of facilities for Central Asia — South Asia (CASA-1000) power project in 2018. The substations will be built in Tajikistan and Pakistan in the framework of a project that will connect Central and South Asia through an energy corridor.

One of the deputies also raised the question whether the establishment of the National Energy Holding was justified. Jeenbekov answered in the affirmative.