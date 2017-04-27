15:56
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have no disagreements

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have no disagreements, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aiymdos Bozzhigitov said today at the round table «Improving regional integration processes and multilateral initiatives with the participation of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

He stressed that Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are fraternal peoples, and there shouldn’t be any contradictions between them on any issues. The diplomat recalled that the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about this at a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Abdyldaev.

We must be together in this dynamically changing political and economic situation.

Aiymdos Bozzhigitov

The experts added that Kazakhstan closely interacts with the countries of the Central Asian region, in particular with Kyrgyzstan, and it regularly carries out a mission of a bridge between the East and West.
