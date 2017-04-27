Atambayev: Issue of the shortage of schools in country will be solved radically

According to it, during the meeting, traditionally held in the format of «question-answer," the head of state noted that «most of the issues that were put by Issyk-Kul residents during the last meeting in the fall of 2015 were resolved, the rest, in particular concerning construction of schools and other social facilities, are being addressed.»
Reportedly, the President noted that it’s planned to finish the construction of the Chok-Tal — Cholpon-Ata section of the Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu highway by the beginning of the tourist season, by the middle of June.
The state will also find means to rehabilitate the roads of Karakol city.Almazbek Atambayev