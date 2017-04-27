450 families in south of Kyrgyzstan may lose their houses

450 families in the south of
According to it, 70 activists from this village applied to Kubat Otorbaev. They told the Ombudsman that the issue of allocation of land for 450 families had not been solved yet. As it turned out, people live on the site marked by a red line in connection with a possible collapse of rocks.
Local authorities demand moving to another, safer place. At the same time, they were not provided with temporary housing, and there are no conditions for living on the areas allocated by local self-government bodies.