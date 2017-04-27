450 families in south of Kyrgyzstan may lose their houses

450 families in the south of Kyrgyzstan , in Kyzyl-Tuu village of Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, are forced to change their place of residence because of a possible collapse of rocks, but they have nowhere to move. Institute of the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, 70 activists from this village applied to Kubat Otorbaev. They told the Ombudsman that the issue of allocation of land for 450 families had not been solved yet. As it turned out, people live on the site marked by a red line in connection with a possible collapse of rocks.