GKNB refuses to provide information about contractor of terrorist attack

The State Committee for National Security (GKNB) refuses to provide information about the contractor of the terrorist attack in the metro of St. Petersburg Sirozhiddin Mukhtarov, nicknamed Abu Salah al-Uzbeki. Note, he is a citizen of
As Russian media reported, he is wanted by Interpol for organizing a suicide attack against the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek. It is known that Sirozhiddin Mukhtarov was born in
It should be noted that the Mukhtarov’s file on the Interpol website says that he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and is suspected of terrorist attacks, financing of terrorism, forgery of documents, illegal crossing of the border and the organization of a criminal group.
Explosion in the metro of