GKNB refuses to provide information about contractor of terrorist attack

The State Committee for National Security (GKNB) refuses to provide information about the contractor of the terrorist attack in the metro of St. Petersburg Sirozhiddin Mukhtarov, nicknamed Abu Salah al-Uzbeki. Note, he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and included in the Interpol database.

As Russian media reported, he is wanted by Interpol for organizing a suicide attack against the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek. It is known that Sirozhiddin Mukhtarov was born in 1990 in the village of Kashgar-Kyshtak in Osh region. «We do not provide any information. Please contact FSB, they are investigating it, or the Foreign Affairs Ministry," the State National Security Committee reported to 24.kg news agency.

It should be noted that the Mukhtarov’s file on the Interpol website says that he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and is suspected of terrorist attacks, financing of terrorism, forgery of documents, illegal crossing of the border and the organization of a criminal group.