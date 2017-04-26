19:04
Voters of Kyrgyzstan to be identified by face

Voters of Kyrgyzstan will be identified by face. This was announced today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that the members of the commission had discussed the work with voter lists at the working meeting, which was delayed for an hour for unknown reasons.

 A system for registering individuals who couldn’t register will be introduced in the elections.

The Central Election Commission told that corrections were made to the procedure for interaction between the CEC and the State Registration Office. In particular, a new form of voter notification is being introduced. There will be a tear-off coupon, where each citizen can learn about the status of processing his application. In addition, there will be identification of voters by face if they can not be identified by fingerprints.
