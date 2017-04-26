Kyrgyzstan to have state register of medicines in 2018

Kyrgyzstan will have a state register of medicines in 2018, the Minister of Health Talantbek Batyraliev said today at the plenary session.

Recall, parliamentarians are considering the draft law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On medicines.»

The head of the Ministry of Health added that its creation would reduce the level of corruption in the market of medicines. Funds will be enough for the first two phases of the implementation.

«The state register regulates the maintenance and publication of the register of medicinal products registered and authorized for medical use in the KR, obliges the authorized body to maintain a personalized history of changes in the registry records, indicating the date and time of the creation of records, their changes. It is not allowed to delete information from the state register," the head of the Ministry of Health stressed.