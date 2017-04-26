Traders complain about problems with import of used car tires from Europe

The Ministry of Economy submitted for public discussion a draft resolution of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic «On approval of the Regulation on the import of used tires and tyre casing to the republic.»

Recall, in January 2017, car owners in Kyrgyzstan were allowed to buy used tires.

«However, recently, there have been numerous appeals from associations of traders and importers of used tires and casings. They complain about the problems in the import of used tires from Europe through the territory of the EEU because of the lack of the necessary licensing and permitting standards in the previously adopted regulation," the background statement says.

In accordance with the single list of goods, the export and import of used tires and casings are subject to licensing as hazardous waste.

The government decree proposes to make the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry the authorized body for issuing conclusion on the classification of used tires as hazardous waste or suitable for further use when imported into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.