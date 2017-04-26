Children from 10 to 14 years most often have road accidents in Bishkek

The patrol police department of the Bishkek city police department reported to 24.kg news agency the statistics of the road accident in which the children were injured.

In the first quarter of 2017 in Bishkek registered 82 accidents involving children. One child died, 84 injured. In 2016, there were 76 accidents in which one child was killed, 92 injured.

Often, accidents involving children occur from 12.00 to 18.00. For the I quarter of 2017 at this time occurred 41 accidents, and in 2016 — 30. Most of the children were injured in the Leninsky and Sverdlovsk districts of Bishkek.

On weekends, the accident rate decreases. On average, 12–14 children get under the wheels of cars on weekdays. Most of the road accidents are caused by drivers.

At risk are children from 10 to 14 years. For the first quarter of 2017, 39 children were injured in accidents, in the same period of 2016 — 22.