Almazbek Atambayev instructs to ensure proper and safe rest for tourists

Almazbek Atambayev, meeting with the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov and the head of Issyk-Kul region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, stressed that the region’s administration with state bodies should ensure proper and safe rest for citizens and guests of the country during the tourist season. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the Minister of Transport and Roads told about the main directions of work on the development of the transport infrastructure of the region, taking into account the remarks made by the head of state in the course of acquaintance with the reconstruction of the highway.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, the qualitative implementation of the preparatory measures and planned projects will create conditions for further growth of the tourist flow as well as social and economic development of the region.
