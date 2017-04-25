Reconstruction of Toktogul HPP not to affect electricity tariffs

The reconstruction of Toktogul hydropower plant will not affect the tariffs for electricity in Kyrgyzstan . The head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliev said today in Parliament.

According to him, the third phase of the project provides for the replacement of two remaining turbine units of the plant with an increase in capacity of each by 60 MW. According to preliminary calculations, the cost of the project will be $ 175 million, $ 110 million of which is the contribution of the Asian Development Bank, $ 40 million is the concessional loan from the Eurasian Development Bank, $ 25 million (in the form of exemption from taxes and duties) is Kyrgyzstan 's contribution.

Deputy Gulshat Asylbayeva asked if it would affect the tariffs for the final consumers. Duishenbek Zilaliev assured that it would not happen. It was decided not to raise tariffs this year, but in the future it is planned to raise them by 10 percent annually.