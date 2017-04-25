21:09
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

US plans to cut off aid to Kyrgyzstan and number of CIS countries

Proclaimed by US President Donald Trump, America first policy involves reducing aid to developing countries through USAID, Vedomosti newspaper reported, referring to The Foreign Policy.

As noted, judging by the 15-page draft budget of the US Department of State, in March the administration offered to reduce these costs by more than a third. But this is only the arithmetic mean.

Thus, in the draft budget for the 2018 fiscal year, the scan of which the publication provides, the reduction in aid to Ukraine is 68.8 percent, from $ 570,940 to $ 177,880. Tajikistan is to be reduced by 47.6 percent to $ 17,300, Moldova — by 47.4 percent (up to $ 16,000).

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan are offered to be reduced assistance by 100 percent.

Also, Vietnam, Cuba and a number of other countries may completely loose all the aid.

Assistance to Iraq, on the contrary, is proposed to be increased by 144.9 percent (from $ 122,500 to $ 300,000), and to Syria - by 50 percent (from $ 100,000 to $ 150,000).

The agency itself may be subject to reduction. USAID Managing Director Wade Warren recently told his staff that the administration officials were considering closing down the department under the control of the State Department under Trump’s decree on the rationalization of the executive branch on March 13. So far, proposals on restructuring are also accepted.

The agency noted that this is an unprecedented measure. In 1999, the US closed the Information Agency, which funded information and cultural foreign programs, some projects were handed over to the Department of State. However, closure (or staff reduction) of the agency dealing with disease prevention and food security may be much more sensitive, the Foreign Policy says.
link: https://24.kg/english/50450/
views: 193
Print
Related
US donates 130,000 books to children's libraries in Kyrgyzstan
Donald Trump informs about reduction in influx of migrants to US
US impose restrictions on transport of electronics in aircrafts
Who headed US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and what retained in memory
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship