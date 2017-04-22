Prosecutor General reports to President on Bishkek city planning situation

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received the Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva today. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the President was informed about the work on the supervision over the compliance with the legislation in the field of architecture and city planning in the capital.

It is reported that the prosecutor’s office is working to eliminate corruption risks in this area, including by initiating amendments to laws and regulations.

Indira Dzoldubaeva reported that illegally erected large and small objects are being dismantled in the capital, an inventory of all previously initiated criminal cases of this category is being carried out.

The President gave to the Prosecutor General’s Office a number of instructions concerning the provision of law in the sphere of urban development, primarily in Bishkek, the department noted.