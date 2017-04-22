01:27
Rehabilitation of Osh – Batken – Isfana road requires $ 23 million

According to the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, $ 23 million is needed to rehabilitate Osh — Batken — Isfana road. Information Support Department of the government reported.

It is noted that the day before the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov within his working trip to the region inspected the project site (75-108 kilometers) of Osh-Batken-Isfana highway. It is planned to begin construction work there in the near future.

The project is financed by the Islamic Development Bank. The construction of the road is planned to begin this year and to finish in 2020. The Prime Minister instructed to speed up the beginning of the work. He noted that it must be carried out qualitatively and completed in time. He instructed to improve roadside infrastructure and the condition of internal roads.
