Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Hungary exchange congratulatory telegrams

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Hungary Janos Ader exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«I am confident that the existing friendly relations will continue to develop in a positive way on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," the message of Almazbek Atambayev says.

The head of state particularly stressed the contribution of the Hungarian partners in holding the second World Nomad Games in 2016, which became a global platform for demonstration of the traditions and cultures of various countries. Almazbek Atambayev wished the people of Hungary peace and prosperity.

The message of Hungarian President Janos Ader noted that the results achieved over the past quarter century are a good basis for further strengthening of mutually beneficial political, economic and cultural ties. He assured that the state remained committed to strengthening of friendship and expanding cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.