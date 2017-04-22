Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25

The leader of Ata Meken, Omurbek Tekebaev, will remain in custody in GKNB pre-trial detention facility until May 25, as well as ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov. This decision was made the day before by the judicial bench at the visiting hearing of Pervomaisky court, thus upholding the request of the investigation.

The deputy was formally charged. Based on the evidence collected by the investigation, the deputy Omurbek Tekebayev and Duyshenkul Chotonov are charged with corruption.