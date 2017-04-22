01:27
+23
USD 67.47
EUR 72.32
RUB 1.20
English

Uzbekistani be able to reach Issyk-Kul Lake by air

Issyk-Kul Lake may be reached by air from Uzbekistan. This opportunity is currently being worked out by the aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that work to expand the geography of flights by the tourist season is underway. Thus, it is planned to attract more tourists to Issyk-Kul Lake. As of today, Kazakhstan airlines operate Almaty-Tamchy charter flights. In addition, during the meetings of the delegations of the Ministries of Transport of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, the parties agreed to open Novosibirsk-Tamchy route for Russian airlines with an unlimited number of flights.

On March 28, the Russian aviation authorities informed that Siberia Airlines will operate flights to Tamchy. It plans to open flights this year, but technical issues related to flight operations are being resolved now. The exact date of opening of the flights is still unknown.

Representatives of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic offer their colleagues from Uzbekistan to organize Tashkent — Tamchy flights. Bilateral consultations of the aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are planned for May. The Civil Aviation Agency proposed to include flights from the points on the territory of Uzbekistan to the Issyk-Kul airport by Uzbek airlines.

Proposals on the flights were also made to Tajik, Chinese and Latvian airlines. In addition, work to open air flights Bishkek — Beijing, Bishkek — Shanghai is being carried out. This is connected with the complicated procedures for obtaining permission in China. The procedure is coming to an end now, and Air Kyrgyzstan airline plans to start flights already in late May or early June.
link: https://24.kg/english/50219/
views: 273
Print
Related
Tourist season in Kyrgyzstan not to fail due to repair of roads in Issyk-Kul
State Ecological Inspectorate to begin inspection of all resorts in May 2017
Kyrgyzstan works on creation of comfortable conditions for tourists
Boarding houses on Issyk-Kul Lake must undergo certification before June 1, 2017
President of Kyrgyzstan preparing for visit to Uzbekistan
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Karakol residents ask to create environmental police
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to discuss issues of cross-border cooperation
Uzbek soldier with machine gun enters undemarcated Kyrgyz border section
New director of Issyk-Kul Development Fund appointed
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship