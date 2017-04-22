Duishenkul Chotonov to remain in custody until May 25

Ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Duyshenkul Chotonov will remain in custody until May 25. This decision was made the day before by the judicial bench at the visiting session of Pervomaisky court, having upheld the petition of the investigation.

He was formally charged. Based on the evidence collected by the investigation, Duishenkul Chotonov is charged with corruption. The criminal case was opened on February 25. The next day, he and Omurbek Tekebayev were detained. A measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment in the pretrial detention center of the State National Security Committee (GKNB) until April 25 was chosen for the defendants.