Bishkek to mark City Day starting from April 25

Residents of Bishkek, which will mark the 139th anniversary on April 29, will begin to celebrate the City Day starting from April 25. The Mayor’s Office presented the program of festive events.

According to the plan, the celebration in the capital will last five days. Festive events will be organized by the City Day in the residential districts, micro-districts, parks. Visit to theaters and cinemas, sports events are planned.

Opening of «Obereg» Rehabilitation Center , «Hand in Hand» Public Fund, and «Golden Fishes» fountain are planned. In addition, on April 29, the Old Square will host a theatre performance, a festive concert, an exhibition-fair, a fashion show and demonstration performances of athletes from 11.00 am till 2.00 pm. At the same time, the Oak Park will host an educational festival, as well as sports demonstration events.

From April 25 till May 2, the Bishkek will host the Forum of Cultures. 24 countries confirmed their participation in it. About 60 people are expected to participate in foreign delegations. The event is aimed at the presentation of Kyrgyz culture in the framework of official international organizations and national cultures of the world.