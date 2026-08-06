Suspect with 87 packages of drugs detained in Bishkek

A 21-year-old man suspected of possessing drugs for subsequent placement in stashes was detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to police, the arrest was made on August 5 by criminal investigation officers.

During a search, the citizen P.N.,21, voluntarily handed over 87 packages containing a substance suspected of being a narcotic. The total weight was 178 grams.

A criminal case has been opened for illegal possession of drugs for the purpose of sale. The suspect was taken to the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital.

The investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and any possible accomplices.