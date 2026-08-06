Smuggling corridor on border: Another officer detained

Senior Lieutenant R. Saliev, deputy commander for combat training at the Ak-Saray border outpost, has been detained in Batken region. Own sources informed.

According to them, the officer is suspected of assisting in the illegal smuggling of contraband goods across the state border. He was detained in early August as part of a previously opened criminal case.

On July 21, 2026, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Batken region detained the first deputy commander and chief of staff of military unit No. 2021.

According to investigators, he allegedly conspired with individuals involved in smuggling and systematically assisted them in transporting goods across the border in the area of responsibility of the Ak-Saray border outpost of the Leilek border detachment.

Official agencies have not yet commented on the detention of the second officer. Details of the investigation are being clarified.