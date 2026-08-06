Kyrgyzstan and Russia to establish seamless mobile operator

Kyrgyzstan and Russia plan to create a seamless cross-border mobile communications service, with the relevant agreement expected to be signed in the near future.

The announcement was made by Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), during the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

The initiative will allow subscribers to use mobile communication services and internet access in both countries without changing their SIM cards or paying roaming charges.

«This is one of the key initiatives within the interstate digital agenda,» Artem Novikov told journalists on the sidelines of the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.