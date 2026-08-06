Kyrgyzstan to sign agreements with Russia for $800 million

Agreements with Russian companies totaling $800 million are planned to be signed today, August 6. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev said at the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

According to him, the projects cover the processing industry, the industrial sector, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Some of the funds are expected to be channeled through domestic financial institutions and commercial banks.

Amangeldiev noted that the Cabinet is ready to continue supporting the fund’s work through budgetary and other mechanisms.

«Today we conducted a swap, and now the fund (Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund) has the opportunity to finance projects in the national currency,» he said.