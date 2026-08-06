Russian investments help improve Kyrgyzstan’s energy balance — Overchuk

Russian investments are making a tangible contribution to improving Kyrgyzstan’s energy balance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum in Cholpon-Ata.

«Here, in Issyk-Kul region, construction of the largest solar power plant in Central Asia is nearing completion, and its official opening will take place very soon. At the same time, a Russian investor is building a wind power plant here as well. Russian investments are making a real contribution to improving Kyrgyzstan’s energy balance,» Overchuk said.

He added that the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, as one of the key institutions strengthening bilateral ties, is also contributing to the implementation of joint projects and the growth of investment.

«Nearly 4,000 projects have been implemented across all regions of the republic,» Overchuk said.