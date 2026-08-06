Number of Kyrgyz labor migrants entering Russia falls by 16.7 percent

The number of labor migrants from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan entering Russia declined by 15 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, Vedomosti reported.

The three countries remained the leading sources of labor migration to Russia in the first six months of both 2025 and 2026. During the first half of last year, citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan made more than 2.3 million entries into Russia for the purpose of employment. In the same period of 2026, the figure fell to about 1.9 million entries.

Uzbekistan ranked first in terms of work-related entries, with more than 1.1 million arrivals. The number decreased by 13.2 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Tajikistan ranked second with 494,500 work-related entries, down 17.9 percent year-on-year.

Kyrgyzstan ranked third with 289,100 entries for employment purposes, a decline of 16.7 percent.

Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are required to obtain a license — a document allowing them to work in Russia. It is issued for up to one year. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan do not need a work license, as the country is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Kyrgyz citizens can work in Russia based on an employment contract or a civil law contract, among other documents.