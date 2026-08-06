Russia accounts for 27.1 % of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover — Overchuk

Russia accounted for 27.1 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum in Issyk-Kul region.

According to him, mutual trade between the two countries increased by 25.5 percent in the first five months of 2026, reaching $2.3 billion.

Overchuk added that Russia holds a significant share in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade structure, accounting for 27.1 percent of the total volume.

«The Kyrgyz Republic is an important participant in integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and the SCO. I would especially like to highlight the achievements of the Kyrgyz economy, which have been largely driven by its participation in the EAEU. From 2021 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grew by 55.3 percent, which is the leading indicator among the Union’s member states,» Alexey Overchuk said.