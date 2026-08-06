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Kyrgyzstan views Russia as a strategic partner — Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan views Russia as a strategic partner, President Sadyr Japarov said in his address to participants of the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

The president emphasized that the country is following the right course.

«During the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin held last year, long-term guidelines for further development of Kyrgyzstan — Russia cooperation were outlined. The dynamics of bilateral relations confirm the correctness of the chosen path,» Sadyr Japarov said in a video address.

According to him, the two countries share a common history, spiritual and cultural ties, mutual respect and trust.

«It is these strong foundations that allow us to confidently move forward, expanding cooperation for the benefit of our peoples. At year-end 2025, trade and economic cooperation had reached nearly $4 billion, while the number of companies with Russian participation in Kyrgyzstan exceeded 1,800. Investment cooperation is also consistently strengthening: Russia traditionally remains one of the largest investors in Kyrgyzstan’s economy and a reliable partner in implementing strategically important projects,» Japarov said.

He noted that the achieved results are viewed as the foundation for a new stage in Kyrgyzstan — Russia partnership.

«The republic considers the Russian market as one of the key destinations for promoting domestic products. I am convinced that further development of trade and economic cooperation and the creation of favorable conditions for mutual trade will significantly expand the presence of Kyrgyz products on the Russian market and open new opportunities for businesses of our countries. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is consistently improving investment legislation and creating favorable conditions for business,» the president said.
link: https://24.kg/english/384329/
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