Putin declares strong economic foundation of Russia - Kyrgyzstan cooperation

The coordinated efforts of the governments and businesses of Russia and Kyrgyzstan have made it possible to build a strong economic foundation for cooperation between the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, RIA Novosti reports.

The head of state sent greetings to the participants of the VIII Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum and the XII Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference, which are taking place in the village of Bosteri on Issyk-Kul Lake.

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«It is gratifying that the coordinated efforts of the governments and agencies of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, businesses, and regional authorities have made it possible to build a strong economic foundation for bilateral cooperation,» Vladimir Putin said.

He added that mutual trade is diversifying and steadily growing: at year-end 2025, trade turnover had increased by 26 percent, exceeding $5 billion.

Vladimir Putin also expressed gratitude to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov for his personal support of important joint endeavors between the two countries and for «the attention he pays to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.»

«Energy has traditionally been one of the most important sectors of our bilateral cooperation. Russia is actively involved in developing Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure and creating new generation facilities,» the head of state said.

The President noted that Moscow and Bishkek plan to launch a 300-megawatt solar power plant in eastern Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Preparations are underway to build a modern wind farm in the same region.

Vladimir Putin noted the high potential for humanitarian cooperation between the countries.

«In general, Russia and Kyrgyzstan have the broadest prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. I am confident that, by continuing to work together in partnership, Russian and Kyrgyz business circles and regions will continue to contribute globally to ensuring the economic growth of our countries and the social well-being of our citizens,» he added.

The Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum is being held from August 5 to 7 in the resort village of Bosteri on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. Several hundred delegates and dozens of companies from the two countries are participating in the event.