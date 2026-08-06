Fines imposed in Naryn district for misuse of pasture land

The regional department of the Land and Water Supervision Service for Naryn region has conducted an inspection into the misuse and degradation of pasture lands in Uchkun aiyl aimak of Naryn district. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The inspection found that livestock owners in Uchkun aiyl aimak violated the pasture rotation schedule approved by the municipal enterprise Zhashyl Uchkun and continued illegal grazing on spring-summer and winter pastures in Choi-Zhap area.

Administrative fines totaling 45,000 soms were imposed on those responsible for violating legal requirements in accordance with Article 252 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Land and Water Supervision Service reminds of the need to strictly comply with legislation on pasture use, ensure the rational management of pasture resources and prevent their degradation.