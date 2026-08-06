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U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Paul Kapur to visit Kyrgyzstan

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur will visit Kyrgyzstan as part of a regional tour of South and Central Asia. The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs posted on the social media platform X.

U.S. Department of State
Photo U.S. Department of State. Paul Kapur
From August 5 to 12, the American diplomat will visit India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

During his visit, Kapur will reportedly hold meetings with government and business representatives.

The main goal of the trip will be to advance the U.S. Administration’s foreign policy priorities, including increasing trade and business opportunities in the region.

The official itinerary for the visit to Kyrgyzstan, as well as the dates of the American diplomat’s stay in the republic, have not yet been published.

Paul Kapur has served as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs since October 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/384323/
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