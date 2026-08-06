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Uzbekistan launches its first space satellite Samarkand-2028

Uzbekistan has launched its first space satellite, Samarkand-2028, the Ministry of Digital Technologies reported.

Chinese company Star Vision successfully launched the hyperspectral satellites Samarkand-2028 and Lampung-1 from a sea-based launch platform off the coast of China’s Shandong province, the statement says.

The project is one of the largest international space initiatives in Uzbekistan’s history and marks a new stage in the development of the country’s national space program. It also contributes to strengthening scientific and technological cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

As part of the project, specialists from Uzbekkosmos agency developed a special artificial intelligence module for the satellite’s onboard system. The technology enables hyperspectral data processing directly in orbit, improving the efficiency of information transmission and further analysis.

The Samarkand-2028 mission expands the use of space technologies in agriculture, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, water resource monitoring, emergency prevention, urban planning and other strategically important areas, the ministry said.

The name Samarkand-2028 has symbolic meaning. It refers to the decision made at the 2025 International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, according to which the 79th International Astronautical Congress in 2028 will be held in Samarkand.
link: https://24.kg/english/384317/
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