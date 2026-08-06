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China tightens border crossing rules: Citizen movement to be restricted

China is tightening border crossing rules to prevent the outflow of specialists and technology, Taipei Times reports.

The new rules contain 19 points and are scheduled to take effect on September 15. The purpose of the changes is to «regulate exit and entry control, protect legitimate rights and interests, and ensure national sovereignty, security, and development interests.»

Those wishing to leave the country will be required to provide valid and legal grounds for doing so, and customs officials at the border will have the right to check mobile phones and verify the purpose of travel. Furthermore, Chinese authorities will be able to advise citizens against traveling to countries the government deems dangerous.

If authorities determine that individuals engaged in activities that could harm national security or the country’s interests while traveling abroad, they may be banned from leaving the country for up to three years.

The regulator will also oversee individuals providing intermediary services, including those organizing trips abroad related to education and immigration.

The changes coming into force are aimed at tightening controls over cross-border activity, primarily the outflow of «talent, technology, information, and social media data,» which is now officially classified as a matter of national security, the media outlet reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/384315/
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