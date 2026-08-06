Man in Tokmok detained for beating woman and children for three years

A criminal case has been opened in Tokmok over domestic violence. The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On August 3, a 33-year-old resident of the city contacted the police. She said that her partner, born in 1988, had subjected her and her two minor children to violence for the past three years.

According to the woman, the man beat them with an electric cable and a shovel, causing bodily injuries.

Forensic examinations have been ordered for the woman and the children.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 138 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The suspect was detained, and the investigation is ongoing.