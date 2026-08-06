 Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win eight medals at tournament in Astana

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won eight medals at the AOSI 2026 International Swimming Competition — the West Asian Championships, held on August 1–2 in Astana.

The team won two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Artem Baryshev won the 100-meter breaststroke and took second place in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Kanaiym Tyumenbaeva won gold in the 200-meter freestyle. Egor Generalov took second place in the 50-meter freestyle.

The bronze medalists are:

Michel Nasredinova — 100-meter backstroke;

David Dolzhenkov — 100-meter backstroke;

Dastan Isaev — 200-meter butterfly;

Arina Shishmareva — 50-meter breaststroke.

The athletes were trained by coaches Meruert Dostaeva, Alexander Zavarinsky, and Pavel Gonchar.

Swimmers from Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and other countries participated in the competition.