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 Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win eight medals at tournament in Astana

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won eight medals at the AOSI 2026 International Swimming Competition — the West Asian Championships, held on August 1–2 in Astana.

The team won two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Artem Baryshev won the 100-meter breaststroke and took second place in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Kanaiym Tyumenbaeva won gold in the 200-meter freestyle. Egor Generalov took second place in the 50-meter freestyle.

The bronze medalists are:

  • Michel Nasredinova — 100-meter backstroke;
  • David Dolzhenkov — 100-meter backstroke;
  • Dastan Isaev — 200-meter butterfly;
  • Arina Shishmareva — 50-meter breaststroke.

The athletes were trained by coaches Meruert Dostaeva, Alexander Zavarinsky, and Pavel Gonchar.

Swimmers from Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and other countries participated in the competition.
link: https://24.kg/english/384309/
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