Criminal case opened over attack on UTRK journalist in Kyrgyzstan

Police have detained a suspect in the assault of the editor of Telekuzot, a program of the Kyrgyz National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (UTRK). The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

Law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan following the attack on the journalist. During investigative and operational measures, officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district identified and located the alleged attacker.

The suspect has been identified as T.Zh., 31. He was taken into custody and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The authorities have ordered the necessary forensic examinations, and the investigation is ongoing.

As noted, the incident occurred during filming following citizens’ request.