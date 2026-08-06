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Kyrgyzstanis among Central Asia's most active travelers

In 2025, citizens of Kyrgyzstan accounted for 19 percent of all international tourists traveling within Central Asia, a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) says.

Kyrgyzstan ranked fourth by outbound tourist share. Kazakhstan topped the list with 29 percent, followed by Uzbekistan with 22 percent and Russia with 20 percent. China accounted for 2 percent of international visitors.

Kyrgyzstan also ranked among the three most popular destinations for travelers from Central Asia.

The country attracted 18 percent of the region’s outbound tourist flow, behind only Uzbekistan with 25 percent and Kazakhstan with 23 percent.

Overall, the travel and tourism sector contributed $20.1 billion to Central Asia’s economy in 2025, equivalent to 4.3 percent of the region’s combined GDP. The sector’s economic contribution increased by 17.7 percent compared with the previous year.
link: https://24.kg/english/384302/
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