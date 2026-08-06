Two people rescued from vehicle swept away by river current in Issyk-Kul region

Rescuers evacuated two people from a vehicle swept away by the current of Karakol River in Ak-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region, the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

The incident occurred on August 5 in the Karakol State Nature Park. Two Ural vehicles operated by the tourist company Extreme Tour, carrying tourists, attempted to cross the river. Both vehicles were swept away by the strong current and became lodged among rocks.

Three rescuers from the Karakol fire and rescue unit were dispatched to the scene. Using an excavator, they safely evacuated a man, 62, and a woman, 41.

The rescued individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The tour company said it would recover the stranded vehicles independently using specialized equipment.